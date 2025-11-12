+44 (0)28 6632 2066
A range of advice will be available at the event.

Funding advice event to be held in Irvinestown

Posted: 9:41 am November 12, 2025

AN event is being organised to advise community groups in Fermanagh on how they can secure funding for new projects.

The Funding and Advice Fair will be held at The Bawnacre centre in Irvinestown on Monday, January 19, 2026.

The event, which will run from 4p, to 7pm, will provide information about available funding, how to apply and an opportunity to discuss any project ideas for your community.

Anyone involved in a local group or who has an idea for a project to benefit their community is welcome to come along to the event.

