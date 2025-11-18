Firefighters show their heart with Movember mission

THIS November, the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) team in Enniskillen are putting down their razors and picking up a powerful cause.

The group of local firefighters will be growing moustaches for ‘Movember,’ to raise vital funds for two campaigns, ‘Help Dougie Fight Adenocarcinoma’ and ‘Catherine’s Journey, Fighting for Every First.’

Both causes are deeply personal to the firefighters, who have rallied together in an inspiring show of solidarity and compassion.

Dougie, one of their own, is courageously battling adenocarcinoma, a challenge that has united his colleagues in his corner. “Every donation helps give him more precious time with his loved ones,” the team shared on social media.

Catherine, another local hero, continues her brave fight with remarkable strength and determination.

Station Commander Nicola McSherry explained the motivation behind the campaign, she said, “This fundraiser supports two very worthy causes that are close to the hearts of everyone at Enniskillen Fire Station.

“As part of Movember, we wanted to do something that would make a positive impact on both our Firefighter community and the local community we proudly serve every day, while having a bit of fun along the way.”

Throughout November, the firefighters will be growing their moustaches and collecting donations to make a real difference. “Every donation, no matter how big or small, will make a real difference,” said McSherry.

Supporters can donate or share the campaign link to help Dougie and Catherine in their ongoing battles. Together, the Enniskillen crew believes the community can truly make a lasting impact.

Donate at https://gofund.me/f044244d9