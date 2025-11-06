Final tickets for Fermanagh Herald Business Awards

THERE’S still time to grab your tickets for one of the county’s biggest nights of the year – the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards 2025, taking place this Friday, November 7, at the Killyhevlin Hotel.

After being postponed earlier this month due to Storm Amy, the awards are back and ready to shine, and everyone’s invited.

The event isn’t just for nominees, tickets are open to absolutely everyone who wants to join a night of dinner, dancing, and celebration of local business success.

This year’s categories include much-loved favourites such as Business Person of the Year, Landmark Achievement, and Lifetime Award, alongside a brand-new accolade, the Spirit of Fermanagh Award.

There has been an overwhelming public response to the new category, which has been created in recognition of the community’s resilience and positivity in the face of recent challenges.

Leading the celebrations will be new host Jake Carter, the Liverpool-born, Dublin-based singer and entertainer best known for winning Dancing With The Stars Ireland.

With his high-energy performances and feel-good pop sound, Jake has earned a reputation as one of Ireland’s brightest young talents – promising to bring plenty of sparkle and fun to Friday’s event.

Chief organiser Gavin Melaugh said rescheduling the awards had been a challenge, but the community’s response had been “nothing short of inspiring.”

“We can’t wait to get this show on the road and celebrate everything that’s great about Fermanagh’s people and businesses,” he said.

With the weather forecast looking much kinder this time around, organisers are keeping their fingers crossed for a smooth and spectacular evening.

A limited number of tickets remain. To book your place, call Sonia or Karen on 028 66 322066 – and don’t miss what promises to be a truly unforgettable night.