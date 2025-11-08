FHBA: Quiet hero Brendan wins Landmark Achievement

THE 2025 Fermanagh Herald Business Awards have recognised Brendan Lilley of Irvinestown with the Landmark Achievement Award, celebrating over 40 years of outstanding professional service to his local community as a pharmacist.

A well-known and deeply respected figure in Irvinestown, Brendan has dedicated his career to providing essential healthcare services while building lasting relationships with generations of local families.

His pharmacy has long been more than a place to collect prescriptions, it is a cornerstone of the community, offering reassurance, support, and trusted advice.

Advertisement

Known for his quiet confidence and genuine commitment, Brendan has always acknowledged the vital role of his team in the business.

The strong sense of support and loyalty within his staff is a reflection of the respectful and positive working environment he has nurtured over the years.

His leadership style has allowed others to grow alongside him, with many of his staff viewing him not only as an employer but also as a mentor and friend. This collaborative ethos has helped shape the welcoming and supportive atmosphere that so many people associate with his pharmacy.

Beyond his professional role, Brendan is an active and engaged member of the wider community. Whether taking part in underwater adventures with the local sub-aqua club, enjoying family time at music festivals, or helping out on the farm, he brings the same energy and good humour that have made him such a beloved figure locally.

The Landmark Achievement Award recognises not only Brendan’s long-standing service but also the values of integrity, compassion, and consistency that he has exemplified throughout his career.

In an increasingly impersonal world, his personalised approach to healthcare and community service stands as a powerful reminder of the difference one person can make.

Brendan Lilley’s contribution to Irvinestown over the past four decades reflects the very best of community-minded business, quietly impactful, deeply rooted, and entirely deserving of this honour.