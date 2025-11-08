FHBA: Lifetime Achievement Award for much-loved Luisa

Few people can say they’ve spent time discussing the Fermanagh dialect in Rome with the famed actor Cyril Cusack, shared a sparkling encounter with former Princess Maria Pia of Italy, or played matchmaker at the lively Golden Arrow in Enniskillen — but then again, few people are quite like Luisa Luchessi, this year’s Fermanagh Herald Lifetime Achievement Award winner.

Luisa Luchessi was born in Glasgow in 1935, where she lived in St. Vincents Street. Her Italian born father owned the Florentine café, and it was from here she embarked on her amazing adventures.

Her early life saw her attend the Royal Academy of Music in Glasgow, but fate decided on another path for her. A few years later Luisa got married to Silvano in 1958 Glasgow. The couple then came to Enniskillen in 1962.

The golden arrow was where Luisa and Silvano settled down to grow as a family. Luisa and Silvano raised not only their own 3 children Vania, Liana and Carlo but also helped shape the lives of everyone who came through the doors.

Staff members were highly treasured and became part of the family also with Seamus Creighan enjoying 61 years of employment and friendship.

Retirement saw Luisa Looking after her husband Silvano who sadly passed away in 2009.

Luisa is happiest in her apron and describes the Golden arrow as almost a vocation. A place where she worked hard and lived life as full as she could.

Long before Cilla Black in the 80’s Luisa was fixing up blind dates and arrangements in the quieter corners of the Arrow, and if she wasn’t kindling romances, she was helping to save marriages.

Advice, companionship, help and understanding, Luisa wore the hats of many modern-day professionals. A friend to, and of everyone, Luisa maintains she has been so lucky to have the privilege of doing so and no doubt all those who have ever met her realise what a wonderful soul she really is.