Fermanagh village ready for big weekend of music

EXCITEMENT is building in Kinawley as Benaughlin CCE prepares to host its inaugural ‘Gathering”’ weekend from November 14 to 16.

This brand-new event, run in partnership with Kinawley Community Centre, promises to be a vibrant celebration of traditional Irish music, song, and dance.

It will bring together people of all ages to share in the rich cultural heritage of the area.

The event will open on Friday, November 14 with a concert headlined by the renowned Blackwater Céilí Band, featuring performances from talented local artists of all ages.

The weekend will continue on Saturday 15 ant 8pm with Kinawley Band(s) Reunion.

Kinawley has a rich history in bands, dating back to 1947, with the Kinawley Emmets band. The 3K’s Marching band followed and St Nailes Marching band afterwards.

With many happy memories and stories to be told, this will be a perfect opportunity to pay tribute to those who kicked it all off, many who were involved in organisation and fund-raising and of course the joy it brought to young people in the area, over the decades.

“We hope to include footage and stories from the Kinawley Mummers too. We look forward to seeing you there for a nostalgic trip down memory lane,” explained the event organisers.

On Sunday evening, there will be a vibrant mix of storytelling and singing seisiúnsin Roches bar, Kinawley, including youngsters reciting poems in Irish, wrapping up with a Traditional Music seisiún, hosted by Shauneen Maguire.

Tickets are available www.tickettailor.com/events/kinawleycommunityhallassociation and in local shops from the start of November.