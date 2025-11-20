Fermanagh urged to ‘Be The Change’ at Christmas

THIS Christmas, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is inviting residents, businesses, and community groups to take part in ‘Lights for Change.’

The campaign aims to raise awareness and inspire action to end violence against women and girls.

By displaying a ‘BeTheChange’ bauble, people can show their support for a safer and more equal future.

These simple decorations, symbolising hope and unity, will be available free of charge from November 17 at the Council’s Connect Centres in Enniskillen and Omagh.

At the launch of the initiative, Cllr Barry McElduff shared his encouragement for community involvement.

He said, “I will be hanging my BeTheChange bauble on my own Christmas tree and I encourage everyone across the District to do the same.

“These baubles are more than decorations. They represent hope, unity, and a shared commitment to a safer future.

“By displaying them throughout our community we send a clear message, violence has no place here.”

Local businesses and community associations are also urged to take part by collecting a larger BeTheChange bauble or support stickers for display in shop windows, offices, or public spaces.

Each display helps spread the message of change throughout towns and neighbourhoods.

Residents can join the campaign by taking a photo of their BeTheChange bauble, posting it on social media, and tagging FODC so their support can be shared.

The campaign runs from November 17 to January 7, with photo entries for the artistic showcase accepted until December 19.