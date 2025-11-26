Fermanagh teenager takes campaign to Stormont

By Summer Richie

A FERMANAGH teenager has travelled to Stormont to present a petition calling for the Online Safety Bill to be strengthened.

Backed by the International Justice Mission (IJM), survivors of online sexual exploitation are calling for the UK Government to strengthen the Bill to provide greater protection for children.

Enniskillen student Julia Kennedy, who has worked with the IJM, recently travelled to Belfast to present the petition of almost 600 signatures, backing that call.

Speaking afterwards, Julia said Justice Minister Naomi Long seemed eager to discuss the issue of livestreamed sexual exploitation of children.

Julia said it was “heartbreaking that so many young children worldwide have to suffer as a result of this issue,” adding it was an “issue isn’t talked about enough”

“It is often viewed as an issue that doesn’t affect the UK, but this isn’t the case,” she said. “The UK is in the top three global consumers of livestreamed sexual abuse.”

The conversation of sexual abuse towards children is often a tough topic to tackle, however Julia said she and the other young people who travelled to Stormont felt it was important to address.

“It was an incredible opportunity to be part of addressing such an important, and under-represented topic,” she said.

“It is important that we speak out in order to bring about change to protect young lives and childhoods”