Fermanagh teen allegedly threatened man with drill

POLICE are to provide bodyworn footage relating to the case of a teenager who allegedly intimidated a man while armed with a power drill.

Joshua Irwin (19) from Trasna Way in Lisnaskea is charged with threatening the alleged victim and telling him to drop his statement which was intended to intimidate him and to cause the course of justice to be obstructed, perverted or interfered with.

He is further charged with possessing the power drill as an offensive weapon as well as having a quantity of cannabis.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on dates between February 26 and March 2.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case previously told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

At the most recent sitting a defence barrister said bodyworn footage is awaited from police and once this has been received there will be a clearer understanding of how the matter will progress.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Irwin on continuing bail which includes a ban on contact with the alleged victim. The case will be reviewed on December 1.