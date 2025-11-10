Fermanagh stars steal the show at One Act Festival

THE ENNISKILLEN One Act Festival made a triumphant return to the Ardhowen this month, delivering three unforgettable nights of theatre.

Over the course of the festival, nine short plays lit up the stage, each one showcasing the raw talent, creativity, and passion of local theatre groups.

This year’s Enniskillen One Act Festival culminated in a series of well-deserved awards that highlighted the very best in performance and production.

Among the visiting winners were Bangor Drama Club, who picked up a number of awards, including the title of Winner in the Open Section.

The Navan Theatre Group also enjoyed an exceptional run, sweeping several of the festival’s top honours, including the overall Festival Winner title.

On the local front, Oisín Murphy of Erne Drama Group was awarded Best Young Actor.

Katie Chapman from Devenish Drama Group and Micky McMahon of Butt Drama Circle earned acclaim as Best Supporting Actors in the female and male categories, respectively, for their memorable contributions.

Rounding out the honours, Debbie Murphy from Derrylin Amateur Dramatic Society received the DLI Summer School Bursary Award.

“There is a redemptive power in theatre, it certainly can entertain, but importantly it challenges, it asks us to think and it brings us together,” said festival director, Dave Rees.

“As a festival, we wish to help support and develop amateur theatre in the county, through workshops, providing advice and opportunities to perform.

“These nights of short plays have seen many local groups take to the stage in an adjudicated festival for the first time.

“These nights have seen some incredible talent, a huge variety of shows that made us all think, laugh and question.

“It’s been great to see the full age range from young actors starting out to those who have been involved for decades.”