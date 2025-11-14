‘Fermanagh Stars’ set to shine at calf show

FERMANAGH calves are set to take centre stage at a prestigious multi-breed event in Enniskillen next week.

The Fermanagh Pedigree Livestock Breeders Ltd (FPLB) Premier Calf Show is being held on Saturday, November 15 at the Exhibition Hall at Ulster Farmers’ Mart, Enniskillen.

The event has attracted over 55 entries of top-quality calves, featuring both continental and native breeds from FPLB members, all competing for a prize fund exceeding £5,000.

Judging begins at 11am, when Victor Chestnutt OBE, from Bushmills, Co. Antrim, will take to the ring to select the winners across the various classes.

Mr Chestnutt is well known in pedigree livestock circles, running a successful family pedigree cattle and sheep enterprise alongside a dairy herd. A respected figure in the industry, he served as President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union in 2022 and now chairs Sustainable Ruminant Genetics, a company dedicated to improving productivity and environmental performance across the livestock sector.

This year’s show will feature 25 competitive classes, including senior and junior Continental and Native bull and female calves, pairs classes, and sections for commercial male and female calves born in 2025. An additional class will also select the best breeding heifer.

The show will build to an exciting finale with the judging of the Continental and Native male and female championships, followed by the eagerly anticipated overall championship titles.

Alongside the main show, visitors can enjoy Guess the Weight and Stock Judging competitions, while the Ringside Restaurant at the Mart will be open throughout the day, offering a full menu.

Organisers expressed gratitude to the many sponsors whose generous support has helped make the event possible.

For further information or enquiries, contact Rachel on 07511 213171 or Paul on 07922 805498.