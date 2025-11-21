Fermanagh singer’s BPD diagnosis inspires new song

Fermanagh-based band ‘New Crush’ have released their new single ‘Wannabe’, a track aimed at destigmatising Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD).

The band hope the song will start honest conversations about a condition that is often misunderstood.

‘New Crush’ is made up of four long-time friends, vocalist Gráinne Farrell, guitarist Aidy Ingram, drummer Charles Knox, and bassist Aidan McCusker.

Gráinne said the band formed naturally after lockdown. “We’ve all been friends for years, but it wasn’t until after lockdown that things really started to happen,” she said.

“Aidy and Charles were talking about starting a new project and I remember sitting at a concert thinking, ‘Why couldn’t I be up there doing that?’ So I rang Aidy.”

McCusker joined soon after. “Aidan used to hang around rehearsals for the craic,” she said. “Before we knew it, he’d picked up a bass and that was the lineup complete.”

‘Wannabe’, released on October 24, is rooted in Gráinne’s personal experience of BPD. It’s a song about wanting to simply ‘be’ when your sense of self feels unstable and constantly shifting.

The video follows a day in the life of someone with a dream, moving through ordinary routines while battling mood swings and exhaustion.

It nods to common BPD symptoms, such as emotional dysregulation, black-and-white thinking, unstable relationships, self-harm, depression and suicidal ideation.

“So much of a person’s life can be lost to ill mental health,” Gráinne said. “Whole years can disappear.”

The message, however, is one of hope. She explained, “Things can get better. Dark times pass. You can learn new ways of coping, and help is out there.”

The video was filmed in Enniskillen and features Action Mental Health Fermanagh and the Aisling Centre.

Gráinne also highlights Katie’s SHINE Project, which supports and educates people about BPD.

“It’s important to talk or sing openly about mental health,” she said. “Having a diagnosis is nothing to be ashamed of. You can create something positive from pain.”

‘New Crush’ will play in Enniskillen on December 19, so don’t miss your chance to catch ‘Wannabe’ live.