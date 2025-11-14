Fermanagh singer Tommy to release new single

ARNEY singer Tommy Owens said he “really enjoys” performing alongside his son, ‘Glór Tíre’ finalist Conor, as he prepares to release a much-anticipated new single.

Tommy has been a regular performer on the Country music scene for many years, earning a strong fan base for his extensive repertoire of songs and covers of some popular tracks.

He’s now set to take another major step in his music career by releasing ‘Nowhere Now’, a single which was recorded in 2000 by American singer, Andrew Gold.

“It’s an upbeat country song about lost love,” Tommy told the ‘Herald.

“I recorded it with Brian Kerrigan at Harmony Recording Studios in Letterkenny and I can’t wait to play this song in the live set soon.”

Tommy recently showcased his strong talents at the Ardhowen Theatre, when he was part of the ‘Fermanagh’s Got Country’ roadshow.

The Arney singer has a busy schedule ahead, which includes performing with his son, Conor, who reached the final of TG4 talent show ‘Glór Tíre’.

During the show, Conor, showcased his strong singing skills, which included putting a unique twist on the Gene Watson classic ‘Fourteen Carat Mind’.

“I really enjoy getting the odd chance to play with Conor, though he’s very busy doing is own thing.” said Tommy.