Fermanagh singer supports BBC’s Children in Need

DERRYGONNELLY Country music star Rachel McConnell recently teamed up with BBC Radio Ulster as part of their fundraiser for Children in Need.

The local singer was part of a live radio broadcast from Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry, with all proceeds raised from the event going towards BBC Children in Need.

A staggering £45.5 million was raised for the non-profit organisation, with the money raised supporting children and young people living across the UK.

Rachel rose to prominence following her appearance on TG4 show ‘Glór Tíre’, with the Country singer winning a number of awards and accolades for her impressive performances.

She has released a number of songs and singles, with her recording of ‘A Good Old Country Song’ soaring through the Irish Country music charts.

“’A Good Old Country Song’ is a true celebration of classic country vibes, blending heartfelt lyrics with Rachel’s [McConnell] beautifully rich voice,” a ‘Keltic Country Radio’ spokesperson said.

“The track has quickly become a favourite on the airwaves, bringing that nostalgic country sound we all love back to the forefront. With its infectious melody and relatable storytelling.

“It’s no wonder this tune has captured the hearts of listeners and taken her straight to the top.”

Rachel is in big demand. She’s recently confirmed she’s going to be part of the ‘Fermanagh’s Got Country’ roadshow at the Ardhowen Theatre later this summer.

The Derrygonnelly star was also a headline act during a recent gig at Elphin in Roscommon.