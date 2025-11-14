Fermanagh school prepares for new chapter in 2026

EXCITEMENT is building at St Kevin’s College as work on the school’s new campus continues to take shape.

Construction began in August, and with the steel framework now standing tall, staff and pupils are eagerly looking forward to moving into a state-of-the-art facility by September 2026.

“We are thrilled that construction on our new school building began in August 2025. The steel framework is now up, and it looks fantastic,” principal Gary Kelly said.

The development will include 11 new classrooms, office areas, toilets, and resource spaces, as well as create over 15 new jobs in the area.

“By September 2026, you will be learning in a state-of-the-art facility with new classrooms, music rooms, drama theatres, and technology suites,” Mr Kelly added.

“Our Board of Governors have worked tirelessly to make this vision a reality, and we thank them sincerely for their dedication.”

Since the 2017 amalgamation of St Comhghall’s and St Eugene’s in Roslea, St Kevin’s has seen rapid growth.

Originally built for 500 students, the school now caters for over 700.

Lowry Construction has been appointed as the builders for the development, which has been designed by Samuel Stevenson & Sons Architects.

The project has been supported by the Department of Education and the Department of Finance.