Fermanagh runner leads Ireland to silver medal in Leeds

CONAN McCaughey took another major step in his athletics career by helping Ireland win a silver medal at the British and Irish Masters Cross Country at Roundhay Park in Leeds.

Having won the Irish trial at the National Sports Campus last month, McCaughey was hoping to be at the business end of proceedings in his age group despite having had to contend with tibialis tendinitis.

The English teams in the race had great depth with 2024 runner up Lee Gratton joined on the M35 team by Ben Robinson a World Masters Medallist and fifth in last year’s race in Comber.

From early in the four-lap race, Gratton showed his class as he was always in control.

Behind him there was a great battle between the English duo of Robinson and Dan Garbutt who were joined by Wright of Scotland.

As the laps passed, Gratton moved further ahead with Garbutt and Wright battling it out for the remaining podium spots having dropped Robinson on the third lap.

McCaughey finished well to place eighth overall and sixth in the Men’s 35 category. He was pleased with his performance in England.

“It was tough out there. There was great quality in the line up which you always get in this race,” he told the ‘Herald.

“You had to mentally tough as well as physically well prepared as the mud and the hills were a true all-round test.

“Preparations weren’t as I liked them to have been as I missed quite a bit of running over the month since the trials, but at least I was still able to do a bit of bike work to make up for it.

“It was still a great experience and one which I’d been looking forward to, in leading your country out for the first time in an Irish vest and one that you hope you can replicate in years to come.”

Leinster & Dublin Senior Cross Country

Following a late change of venue, the Dublin Senior Championships were combined with the Leinster Senior Cross Country Championships and took place at Kilbeggan Racecourse in County Westmeath.

Defending Dublin Women’s Champions Dublin City Harriers warmed up for the National Seniors in Derry on November 23 by putting in an impressive individual and team performance to regain the Dublin title.

Despite being short several of their potential scoring team, the DCH outfit packed extremely well taking a clean sweep of the podium positions with their fourth scorer in eighth in the Dublin Championships.

Former housemates, Orla Duffy and Edel Monaghan had a great battle for the individual win with Duffy just getting the upper hand to take her first Dublin title, while Edel made a welcome return to the DCH vest.

Cliona Murphy returned to the country after her marathon exploits to close out the scoring team.

The girls know there is work to be done and will need to be at full strength at the Nationals where the defending champions will be favourites to retain their crown.

Ulster Athletic Council Awards

Each year the Ulster Athletic Council has an awards ceremony to honour the top juvenile athletes from each county Male and Female in two age categories 12-15 & 15-19.

The selection criteria is based on medals won at the Provincial Track & Field and Cross Country Championships.

For the third year, the Villa Rose Hotel in Ballybofey hosted the event which was attended by the awardees and their families with Presentations made by AAI President Brid Golden, Bernie O’Callaghan President of the Ulster Athletic Council and members of the Ulster Athletic Council Board.

The 2025 Fermanagh recipients were Girls U12 -15: Kate Kelly (Enniskillen Running Club), Boys U12-15: Oisin Gunn (Enniskillen Running Club), Girls U15-19: Annabelle Mc Kenzie (Enniskillen Running Club) and Jack Donnelly (Enniskillen Running Club).