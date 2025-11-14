Fermanagh runner going the extra mile in Vietnam

A FERMANAGH man, who recently conquered the hugely challenging Vietnam Jungle Marathon, said it’s a “really exciting time” as he clocks up the miles to support local schoolchildren.

Stephen Barkey, a former student at St Michael’s College in Enniskillen, has been living in Hanoi in Vietnam for the past number of years, relocating to teach in international schools.

An avid runner, Stephen has been clocking up the miles in some of the world’s toughest endurance challenges, to raise money for the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation.

Advertisement

The organisation supports children and young people who are living in crisis situations, including those who are living in extreme poverty, homelessness and slavery.

The Blue Dragon Children’s Foundations helps to rescue those young people at risk, as well as working with them long-term so they can support them through the trauma they endure.

“I was involved in cross-country from primary school. I loved having that connection, the love of nature and the energy and satisfaction that comes from long periods of intense exercise,” explained Stephen.

The former Enniskillen resident first took part in the Vietnam Jungle Marathon in 2018, where he finished 13th place in the 75-kilometre challenge, along with many international athletes from Asia.

Stephen has also completed the London Marathon, with the aim of raising funds to support those in need in Vietnam.

In order to be in a position to compete in the events, Stephen trains before and after work, which culminates in up to 15 hours per week or 100-kilometres of elevation training.

He’s now in the middle of a training block, gearing up to compete in another grueling event early next year.

Advertisement

“The real joy is in the training. The race it just a celebration of all the time and dedication put in,” explained the Fermanagh teacher.

“There is a flourishing trail running community here in Vietnam and it’s a really exciting time to be a part of it.”