Fermanagh road reopens after serious crash yesterday

THE Derrylin Road in Enniskillen, which was closed following a crash involving a bus and a car yesterday, has now reopened.

There are no other details yet about the collision which happened at the Derrylin Road junction with the Tiravally Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A further update will be issued in due course.”

Advertisement

In a statement to the BBC, Bus Éireann confirmed that one of its Expressway Route 30 services was involved.

The Expressway Route 30 service runs between Dublin and Donegal.

The statement continued: “Bus Éireann and emergency services personnel attended the scene”.

“The safety of our passengers, staff and the public is of paramount importance to Bus Éireann. We will provide any assistance required to the relevant authorities.”