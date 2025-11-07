Fermanagh represented in style at Down Royal

FERMANAGH was well represented at Ladies Day at Down Royal Racecourse at the weekend, with a local woman impressing the judges with her style.

Danielle Crowley secured her spot as a Top Ten Finalist in the coveted Madrí Exceptional Best Dressed Lady competition, at the famous course’s Festival of Racing.

Danielle’s sophisticated look stood out to the judges, particularly her stunning choice of a blue tweed ensemble, showcasing exceptional tailoring and local Fermanagh flair among the province’s most stylish attendees.

The newly expanded Best Dressed competitions saw judges searching for winning looks across three categories, with the atmosphere being electric in the brand-new Madrí Exceptional Marquee.

The local connections didn’t stop there, with the county also represented on the judging panel.

The Best Dressed Couple, sponsored by Lough Erne Resort, was awarded to Glenda and Keith Willett from Belfast, securing an indulgent Weekend Spa Break at the resort.

The esteemed judging panel featured Fermanagh solicitor and style enthusiast Jane McDermott and Lough Erne Resort Spa manager Colleen Maguire, as well as radio presenter and fashion stylist Rebecca McKinney.

Chloe Ferris, Commercial Director at Down Royal Racecourse, said, “The highly anticipated Ladies Day at our BetVictor Festival of Racing continues to be a highlight of the racing calendar and this year we introduced a number of exciting new elements, glamorous prizes and an unbeatable day of sport and style.”