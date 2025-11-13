Fermanagh mourns the loss of ‘selfless’ Catherine

THE Lisnaskea community has been united in grief following the passing of Catherine Mulligan, a devoted mother of four whose warmth, humour and boundless generosity touched the lives of all who knew her.

Formerly of Trasna Way, Lisnaskea, Catherine passed away peacefully on Friday (November 7) at Omagh Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Born and raised in Trasna Way, Catherine was known not only for her sharp mind and natural gift for technology, but also for her caring spirit.

She underwent her education at St Ronan’s Primary School and St Comhghall’s College, before studying computers at the Enniskillen Technical College.

“She was gifted at technology, she was born with a computer brain,” mourners at her Requiem Mass heard.

“Nothing ever phased her, if you had a problem with your phone or PC, Catherine could unlock it.

“Catherine by nature was the caring one. Her family described her as the heart of the home.

“If you had a problem and needed advice, Catherine would sort it out, you always cleared something with Catherine.

“She was selfless, she would give you anything and wanted nothing in return and as a mother, her children could go to her about anything.

“Nothing was off the table and she always gave you the power to drive on, she gave you the strength.”

Catherine worked with CDM Cabs, the Ortine Hotel, several local restaurants and Magee’s Takeaway, as well as spending a number of years with Enable Care.

Mourners also fondly remembered Catherine’s love and passion for fashion.

“She was also addicted to shopping. She was a shopaholic, big into her style and never looked at a price.”

Catherine is survived by her husband Tomo, her son Pearse, her daughters Kayleigh, Erin, Annemarie, her parents Marie and Colm Noble,her sisters Bernie, Caroline, Brenda and her grandchild Luca James.

Following her Requiem Mass at Holy Cross Church in Lisnaskea on Tuesday, November 11, she was interred in the adjoining cemetery.