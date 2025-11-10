Fermanagh mourns the death of Canon Kille

TRIBUTES have been paid across the community following the sad passing of Canon Edwy Kille who was remembered for his ‘compassionate and humble’ nature.

Canon Edwy Kille passed away peacefully on Friday, October 17, at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, aged 95-years-old.

Originally from Somerset, Canon Kille ministered in Aghadrumsee, Clogh and Drumsnatt Parishes in South Fermanagh, where he became well-known for his support to those impacted by violence.

He was the first chairman of the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), taking a proactive approach in its work, including facilitating at a memorial service in Roslea in December 2019.

He was also present at the 25th anniversary service of SEFF at St Macartain’s Cathedral in Enniskillen in August 2023.

“Canon Kille was an exceptional man in many ways,” director of SEFF, Kenny Donaldson, said.

“They don’t make them like Canon Kille these days. He was a small man in stature, but a huge man in heart, in courage and most of all, in faith.”

The director of SEFF also remembered Canon Kille for supporting those in his community in Fermanagh.

“He was prepared alongside a small group of others to stand up and be counted and the SEFF family have never forgotten him for that,” recalled Mr Donaldson.

“I have enjoyed many conversation with him over those years. He always struck me as such a learned man, a natural orator, gentle but firm and so very empathic to people.

“He also had a good sense of humour and enjoyed hearing updates on SEFF, but also the news of the people of the south Fermanagh area, people who came to respect deeply.”

Following a service of thanksgiving at Killeevan Parish Church in Newbliss on Monaghan, Canon Kille was interred in the adjoining churchyards.