+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
HomeHeadlineFermanagh mourns the death of Canon Kille
The late Canon Edwy Kille.

Fermanagh mourns the death of Canon Kille

Posted: 9:00 am November 10, 2025

TRIBUTES have been paid across the community following the sad passing of Canon Edwy Kille who was remembered for his ‘compassionate and humble’ nature.

Canon Edwy Kille passed away peacefully on Friday, October 17, at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, aged 95-years-old.

Originally from Somerset, Canon Kille ministered in Aghadrumsee, Clogh and Drumsnatt Parishes in South Fermanagh, where he became well-known for his support to those impacted by violence.

Advertisement

He was the first chairman of the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), taking a proactive approach in its work, including facilitating at a memorial service in Roslea in December 2019.

He was also present at the 25th anniversary service of SEFF at St Macartain’s Cathedral in Enniskillen in August 2023.

“Canon Kille was an exceptional man in many ways,” director of SEFF, Kenny Donaldson, said.

“They don’t make them like Canon Kille these days. He was a small man in stature, but a huge man in heart, in courage and most of all, in faith.”

The director of SEFF also remembered Canon Kille for supporting those in his community in Fermanagh.

“He was prepared alongside a small group of others to stand up and be counted and the SEFF family have never forgotten him for that,” recalled Mr Donaldson.

“I have enjoyed many conversation with him over those years. He always struck me as such a learned man, a natural orator, gentle but firm and so very empathic to people.

Advertisement

“He also had a good sense of humour and enjoyed hearing updates on SEFF, but also the news of the people of the south Fermanagh area, people who came to respect deeply.”

Following a service of thanksgiving at Killeevan Parish Church in Newbliss on Monaghan, Canon Kille was interred in the adjoining churchyards.

Related posts:

PSNI apologise to family of Patsy Kelly
Premium My Daddy, the Lough Erne legend
Premium St Michael’s honours the memory of former pupils
Premium

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:00 am November 10, 2025
Top
Advertisement