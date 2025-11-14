Fermanagh mourns passing of well-known Hubert Lucy

THE Enniskillen community was left saddened following the passing of William Hubert Lucy, a well-known resident in the town, who was a friend to many.

Formerly of Lisgoole Park in Enniskillen, Mr Lucy passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 29.

One of five children born to parents William and Mary, Mr Lucy was a popular character around the town.

He was well-known for his love of sport and as a talented darts player.

“RIP my friend. It was a pleasure to know you. Many years of darts under the bridge,” one mourner remembered.

Another tribute read: “So sorry to hear about Hubert’s passing.

“I have special memories of him when we were all growing up.”

Derrygonnelly Harps GFC also expressed their sadness following Mr Lucy’s passing.

“It is with sadness that the club membership has heard of the passing of Hubert Lucy in Enniskillen,” their tribute read.

“Sincerest condolences are extended to the Rasdale family on the passing of a brother and uncle. May he rest in peace.”

He is survived by his sisters Frances (Francis), Margaret (Tommy) and Marie.

He is predeceased by his parents William and Mary and his brother Freddy.

Following his Requiem Mass at St Mary’s Church in Arney on Sunday, November 2, he was interred in the adjoining cemetery.