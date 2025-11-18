Fermanagh motel leads the way on green tourism

AN Enniskillen business that has achieved gold standard in the Green Tourism certification programme has said it ‘validates years of investment, innovation and the dedication.’

There were jubilant scenes at the Belmore Court and Motel in Enniskillen after it was awarded the top status in the scheme, becoming the first provider in Fermanagh to do so.

Major strides have been made at the Enniskillen business to improve its energy management, waste reduction, community engagement and its guest education.

The assessors also commended the Belmore Court and Motel for reducing its carbon emissions to a level which puts them on track to achieve Carbon Net Zero by 2030.

Terry McCartney, owner and manager of the Enniskillen-based business, dedicated the recent recognition to his hard-working staff.

“Reaching Gold standard validates years of investment, innovation and the dedication of our entire team. This isn’t the finish line – it’s confirmation we’re moving in the right direction,” explained Mr McCartney.

“Our guests increasingly expect accommodation providers to take environmental responsibility seriously and we’re proving it can be done without compromising comfort or service quality.”

The Belmore Court and Motel was praised for its installation of 70 solar panels, which generates a huge amount of electricity. It also developed its own charging stations for electric vehicles.

Other initiatives include eliminating its landfill waste and sourcing breakfast ingredient from local suppliers. They also use biodegradable toiletries and energy-efficient LED lighting throughout the building.

Mr McCartney said the Belmore Court and Motel, which is an active member of the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark Business Regeneration Network, is committed to building on its recent success.

“Everyone from housekeeping to night staff contributes ideas and monitors our progress. It’s not a management initiative imposed from above, it’s become part of who we are as a business,” he added.