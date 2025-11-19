Fermanagh kids do their bit for Children in Need

PUPILS at the Model Primary School in Enniskillen put the fun into fundraising last week, when the school hosted a special ‘Pudsey Day’.

The event came ahead of the BBC Children in Need telethon last Friday, which raised more than £45m for projects and charities that support children and young people facing challenges such as poverty, disability or mental health struggles.

Pupils at the local school were allowed to keep their pyjamas on for the day and enjoyed raising money for the worthy cause.

Advertisement

Their efforts were one of many across Fermanagh in aid of the Children in Need appeal.