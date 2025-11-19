+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
HomeNewsEducationFermanagh kids do their bit for Children in Need
Pudsey Day at Jones Memorial Primary School - Caragh McGinley, Scarlett Millar, Maggie McDonagh, Annie Thompson, Emma McCleary, Leah Crawford and Taylor Craig.

Fermanagh kids do their bit for Children in Need

Posted: 9:41 am November 19, 2025

PUPILS at the Model Primary School in Enniskillen put the fun into fundraising last week, when the school hosted a special ‘Pudsey Day’.

The event came ahead of the BBC Children in Need telethon last Friday, which raised more than £45m for projects and charities that support children and young people facing challenges such as poverty, disability or mental health struggles.

Pupils at the local school were allowed to keep their pyjamas on for the day and enjoyed raising money for the worthy cause.

Advertisement

Their efforts were one of many across Fermanagh in aid of the Children in Need appeal.

Related posts:

Touching tribute paid to the late Aaron ‘Lenny’ Leonard
Premium Fermanagh woman shares her story of courage and healing
Premium Community helps dig up history in Derrygonnelly
Premium

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:41 am November 19, 2025
Top
Advertisement