Fermanagh Ju Jitsu club raises £6,000 for Women’s Aid

FERMANAGH Women’s Aid has thanked a local Ju Jitsu group for their donation of almost £6,000, which was raised from a major fundraising challenge.

A large crowd turned out to the Lisnaskea Business Complex earlier this month for a 24-hour ‘roll’, with members of Fermanagh Ju Jitsu club showcasing their talents to raise money for the charity.

‘Rolling’ is a term used to describe sparring in grappling-based martial arts. Members took turns on the mats in five-minute rounds, with shorter three-minute rounds planned for younger participants.

With £5,986.70 raised for Fermanagh Women’s Aid, the non-profit organisation was pleased with the success of the fundraiser.

“Fermanagh Women’s Aid would like to send a massive thank you to Lyle for their successful 24-hour roll (grappling) event. An incredible £5986.70 was raised by the community,” a statement read.

“All monies will go towards the women and children we support.”

For over two decades, Fermanagh man Lyle has been teaching self-defence to women of all ages. He previously spoke out in support of females who are victims of violence and abuse.

“I always explain the difference between consensual and non-consensual violence. In training or competition, you can ‘tap out’ and it stops,” Lyle told the ‘Herald.

“But victims of domestic abuse don’t have that option. They can’t just walk away. That difference matters.”

“The strength and resilience they show every day is far greater than what we’ll need to get through 24 hours of rolling. That’s why we’re doing this to stand with them and support the work Women’s Aid does.”