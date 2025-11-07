Fermanagh journalist recalls a life-changing experience

The Ulster Project’s main goal is simple yet powerful – to bring together young people from Catholic and Protestant communities in Northern Ireland, helping us see beyond division and learn from one another.
As a teenager, I never really thought about sectarianism. Most of my friends, classmates and teammates were from the Catholic community.
It wasn’t a conscious choice, it was just how life was.
At 14, in 2015, my biggest worries were exams and the next disco, not centuries-old divisions. I was, perhaps, naïve to how deeply those lines still ran through our society.
Every young person in Fermanagh knew about The Ulster Project. To us, it sounded like a dream: a summer in America filled with pool parties, cookouts, and sunshine.
But first, there was the interview. Nervous but chatty, I shared my “fun facts”: I’m a twin, my dogs are twins and I can do the splits!
Somehow, that did the trick—weeks later, I received the letter that began it all: You’ve been accepted.
Over the following months, we met regularly with the other selected participants, and by the time departure day arrived, I felt like I already had twenty-three new friends.
When I finally landed in the USA, I was greeted by my host family holding balloons, flowers, and a sign with my name.
From that moment, I knew it would be unforgettable.
My host sister, Lauren, and I became inseparable, despite our accents occasionally confusing each other! We discovered that we were far more alike than different.
New perspective
Coming home, I saw my world differently. I noticed the quiet divides between Catholic and Protestants, once previously ignored.
I learned that real change begins with simple understanding.
We shared our stories and experiences—some light-hearted, others deeply personal.
I began to see how subtle divisions still existed back home, even in places I had thought were completely neutral.
similar
What struck me most was how similar we all were, traditions might have differed, but our hopes, fears, and dreams were almost identical.
I noticed things I’d never questioned before, jokes that carried an edge, places some friends avoided, assumptions people made without thinking.
The project gave me the confidence to challenge that mindset – to have conversations instead of staying silent. I also became more open, more understanding, and more willing to listen.
I learned that peace isn’t just about the absence of conflict, it’s about connection, empathy, and the small choices we make every day to treat each other with respect.
