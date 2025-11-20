Fermanagh jiu jitsu star grapples to bronze in Dublin

FERMANAGH Brazilian Jiu Jitsu star Wiktow Sedziak recently won a bronze medal in the grey belt under 155lbs age 14/15 bracket at Grappling Industries in Dublin.

The 15-year-old started well with a very fast finish against a strong opponent.

The match went quickly to the ground after his opponent went for a double leg takedown which Wiktor took advantage of by countering with a sprawl into back control.

Once he got his points, Sedziak maintained his positional control and finished with a tight rear-naked choke.

His next two matches unfortunately didn’t go his way. After starting each match strong, he was submitted in both with an arm bar from guard position from two very good opponents.

Sedziak did very well and has a lot of positives to bring home with his bronze medal from the event in Dublin.