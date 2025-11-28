Fermanagh GAA clubs recognised for Irish promotion

TWO Fermanagh GAA clubs were recently recognised for their commitment to the Irish language at a glitzy awards ceremony at Croke Park.

Newtownbutler and Enniskillen Gaels were awarded silver and bronze Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha awards, which highlights their promotion and growth of the Irish language within their clubs.

Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha (FSMD) is a partnership scheme between Glór na nGael and the GAA.

The partnership is dedicated to increasing the presence and use of Irish in GAA clubs throughout the country.

The awards awarded are evidence of the clubs’ ongoing efforts to integrate Irish into their activities and to foster its growth among their members and communities.

After the ceremony, FSMD Manager, Cáit Ní Choirbhín, congratulated the winners of the awards in Dublin.

“Putting Irish at the heart of club life is a long-term project, and these awards are a recognition of that work,” she said.

“We are seeing more clubs every year planning carefully, using Irish on a daily basis, and bringing people with them.

“This success would not be possible without the strong partnership between the clubs themselves, Glór na nGael and Croke Park.”

Last year, Derrylin, Ederney and Belnaleck received Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha awards to recognise their promotion of the Irish language locally.

GAA President, Jarlath Burns, congratulated the Fermanagh GAA clubs for their commitment to Irish culture.

“The Irish language is at the heart of the Gaelic Athletic Association and the Fondúireacht is a wonderful scheme for promoting the language,” explained the GAA President.

“It gives me great pleasure to see this scheme is going from strength to strength, year after year. I would like to thank our partners, Glór na nGael, who work hard to deliver this scheme each year.”