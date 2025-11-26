+44 (0)28 6632 2066
A police-issued photo of PSNI officers out and about in recent days.

Fermanagh focus during joint police border patrols

Posted: 10:12 am November 26, 2025

POLICE in Fermanagh say they have been carrying out border patrols in partnership with garda officers to tackle crime.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Over the past week officers from Erne West Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out cross-border patrols in partnership with An Garda Síochána, focusing on keeping our shared communities safe.

“We also completed retail safety patrols in border villages and towns, engaging with local businesses, offering crime-prevention advice, and providing a visible reassurance presence.

“Working together with our community and cross-border partners helps us deter criminal activity, support local retailers and keep border areas safe and connected.”

