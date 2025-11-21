Fermanagh entrepreneur launches new venture

FERMANAGH businesswoman Catherine Maguire has launched an exciting new venture – Oaks and Archdale, a premium hamper business offering luxury hampers showcasing local and Irish produce.

The project is a labour of love for Catherine, who is well known as the owner of The Vineyard Off-Licence and Castle Archdale Service Station.

It brings together carefully curated selections of fine wines, artisan foods, and hand-crafted gifts that are ideal for special occasions, corporate gifting, and seasonal celebrations.

Speaking about the launch, Catherine Maguire said, “At The Vineyard, we’ve been creating and selling hampers for many years and I’ve always loved the process of sourcing beautiful products and bringing them together in a way that really delights people.

“That passion and attention to detail are what inspired me to develop Oaks and Archdale as a stand-alone brand.”

She added, “Each hamper is carefully designed – from the selection of locally sourced produce, to the bespoke wicker basket, to the finishing touches that make them truly special.

“Even the jams and chutneys are topped with stunning William Morris fabrics, adding a touch of timeless elegance that reflects the care and craftsmanship behind every item we include.”

The new brand takes its name from two places close to Catherine’s heart, the majestic oak trees of Lisnarick and Castle Archdale, a location rich in heritage and natural beauty.

The identity of Oaks and Archdale reflects timeless quality, local pride, and thoughtful luxury.

Hampers can be ordered in-store at The Vineyard, Castle Archdale or online at www.oaksandarchdale.com with a wide range of options available for personal and corporate clients. Bespoke hampers can also be created to suit individual tastes or branding requirements.

“We wanted to create something truly special – something that people will be proud to give and delighted to receive,” Catherine said.