Fermanagh delegation inspired by Oireachtas na Samhna

LOCAL Irish speakers, including members of Sruth na hÉirne, have returned home inspired after attending Oireachtas na Gaeilge.

The delegation travelled to the annual all-Ireland festival celebration Irish language and culture, which took place across four days in Belfast, attracting participants from Gaeltacht areas and Irish-speaking communities nationwide.

The festival featured competitions in traditional singing, sean-nós dancing, drama, and the launch of new Irish language publications and services.

Recognising that Fermanagh people are not regular attendees at the Oireachtas, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council encouraged local enthusiasts to take part.

Responding to the call, members of Sruth na hÉirne, the county’s branch of Conradh na Gaeilge, made the trip, including Jim Ledwith, Adrian Harte of Lisbellaw, and Frank O’Reilly, supported by Irish language teacher P.J. Fox.

Chair of Sruth na hÉirne, Jim Ledwith, described the Oireachtas as “a spectacle – something to inspire all Gaeilgeoiri.”

He added, “Never in my life did I imagine how strong the revival of Irish is across the country.

“For Sruth na hÉirne, the Oireachtas is something to aim for with our Club Óige members, where there is much natural talent.”

Mr Ledwith said the group had already returned with ideas for events to mark Irish Language Fortnight next March.

Adrian Harte said the Oireachtas was an ‘eye opener,’ noting the presence of universities, government departments, and Gaeltacht organisations using new technologies to promote the language.

Frank O’Reilly praised Fiona Crudden, representing the Council at its Irish language stand, and Ciaran Maguire, who represented the GAA in promoting Irish through football and the Scór competitions.