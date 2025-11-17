Fermanagh community ready for housing support event

AN event will be held in Enniskillen tomorrow (Tuesday) to provide advice to the Fermanagh community in need of housing support.

The team at First Housing Aid and Support Service in Enniskillen will host a major ‘Better Together – Community Event’ at St McCartan’s Hall in Enniskillen from 10am to 2pm.

“This special event will bring together a wide range of local services and organisations from across Fermanagh, all under one roof,” a spokesperson said.

“It’s the perfect opportunity for the public to discover support, build connections, and learn more about the help available right here in our community.

“Come along, have a chat, and find out what services are out there for you, your family, or your organisation.

“Together, we can make Fermanagh a stronger, more connected community — because we’re ‘Better Together’.”