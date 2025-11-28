Fermanagh community honours much-loved Eileen

STAFF and clients at Lakeland Community Care honoured the life of their beloved colleague, Eileen McBarron, this week.

The gathering at Teemore Business Complex, was also attended by representatives from Pulmonary Fibrosis Northern Ireland (PFNI), and celebrated Eileen’s legacy and marked a generous act of remembrance.

Valerie Brown, ambassador for PFNI, Clare Donohoe, co-ordinator of the charity, and her son Ryan Donohoe, met with Eileen’s family, her husband James, daughter Julie-Anne, and son Brendan.

Advertisement

They presented a cheque for £4,489.59, which was raised at a coffee morning held on September 13 at Teemore Business Complex in Eileen’s memory.

The heartfelt event, hosted by Millie Crozier, Care Manager, and Pat McGurn, CEO of Lakeland Community Care, brought together staff, clients, and friends to remember Eileen’s kindness and commitment to the community.

Guests were also invited to view a beautiful tree planted in Eileen’s honour at the complex, a lasting tribute to a wonderful lady who made such a positive impact on all who knew her.

Teemore Day centre also received a generous donation of £952.9, presented in lieu of flowers following Eileen’s funeral.

Speaking after the event, Clare Donohoe expressed her gratitude, “It was a real privilege to be part of such a special occasion.

“The generosity and compassion shown by everyone at Teemore Day care centre and the local communities in Fermanagh and Cavan, and by Eileen’s family, are truly humbling.

“On behalf of Pulmonary Fibrosis Northern Ireland, we extend our sincerest thanks for this incredible support in Eileen’s memory. The funds raised will be used to offer patients, carers and their families much needed respite and support.”