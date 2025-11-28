Fermanagh community choir spreading Christmas cheer

FERMANAGH’S newest community choir is striking a chord, bringing people together through the joy of music this Christmas.

Hometown Harmonies, formed just this October, welcomes singers of all ages and abilities.

Led by Brenda Hicks and supported by Choice Housing, the choir has already transformed from a small group of enthusiastic beginners into a confident, uplifting ensemble ready to share their voices with the wider community.

“We have been practising every week since the beginning of October, and the progress has been incredible,” Karen Flanagan from Devenish Partnership Forum said.

“What started as a group of people simply willing to give it a go has grown into a confident, supportive choir that looks forward to meeting each week.

“Hometown Harmonies is made up of a wonderful mix of community members of all ages and backgrounds — some who have sung before and many who never believed they could. As this is our very first time doing something like this, we are excited and hopeful about what it will bring.”

To share what they’ve achieved, the choir will be visiting several local care homes to perform Christmas carols and festive songs.

“It’s important to us to bring music directly into the community and offer something uplifting to residents who may not be able to attend events in person,” Karen added.

“Hometown Harmonies has quickly become more than just a choir — it’s a community in itself. We hope this is just the beginning, and that the group will continue to grow, bringing people together through music for many years to come.”

The choir are also putting on a public performance to showcase the hard work and dedication that has gone into the past few months.

This will take place on Thursday, December 18 at 6.30pm in the Cathedral Hall and everyone is welcome to come along.