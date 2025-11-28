Fermanagh business agrees major partnership

ONE of Ireland’s largest manufacturers of dough-based food products, which is based in Fermanagh, has agreed a major partnership with SPAR shops in the North.

Derrylin firm Crust & Crumb, which employs over 280 people in Fermanagh, is one of three local suppliers to team up with the convenience store retailer on the launch of 18 new products.

Working with Crust & Crumb, three limited edition ‘tear & share’ Christmas-themed breads for The Kitchen brand have been developed;.

They have also helped to produce three new stone-baked pizzas for the SPAR brand range, including meat feast, pepperoni and margarita toppings.

Trading Manager at Henderson Wholesale, Steven Kennedy, welcomed the news.

“Our new products showcase the best of Northern Ireland’s producers working hand in hand with our local trading team to provide outstanding meal solutions for our retailers and shoppers,” Mr Kennedy said.

‘Crust & Crumb’ has gone from strength to strength over the years, with €12.5 million reported to be invested in the extension.

The Fermanagh business recently agreed a €10 million partnership with Tesco to supply some new premium pizzas to their supermarkets, as well as their purchase of a bread plant in Portadown.

Chief Executive of Crust & Crumb, Mark McCaffrey, feels their multi-million pound development of its Ballyconnell site will benefit the Fermanagh business.

“I’m nowhere near finished yet. I think the term is ‘positively dissatisfied’. Happy where I’ve got but knowing there’s still more to do,” Mr McCaffrey explained in ‘The Anglo Celt last week.

“I’ve learned when things are going okay, pizza sells okay. When things go bad, people eat more pizza. So in my mind the business plan was simple.”