Fermanagh boxer Owens braced for second pro bout

‘BRAGGING RIGHTS’ BOUT

By Mark McGoldrick

LOCAL boxer Rhys Owens says he’s “feeling a bit more at ease” as he prepares for his second professional bout, just three weeks after his debut, as his career goes from strength to strength.

The Enniskillen man got his pro career off to the perfect start with a stoppage victory over Romanian Stefan Nicolae in Letterkenny, in jubilant scenes, in front of 200 odd supporters from Fermanagh.

‘Lights Out’ Owens is now set to take on Mexican boxer Jorge Luis Huerta Balleza at the Devenish Complex in Belfast on Saturday (November 8) and he’s looking forward to a return to the ring.

“I’m feeling good. I’m feeling a bit more at ease this time around. There’s not as much hype around it. With my debut, there was a lot of hype, a lot of attention, a lot of unknown factors,” Owens told the ‘Herald.

“This time now, I’ve got a feel for it. I’m a lot more calmer and I’m feeling sharp, strong, my weight is down and everything is going well now.”

Owens’ next opponent, Jorge Luis Huerta Balleza, is a 33-year-old boxer from Mexico City.

The Enniskillen man, who forged an impressive amateur career out of the Erne Boxing Club, is remaining focused on the task at hand ahead of the bout in Belfast.

“He’s [Jorge Luis Huerta Balleza] a Mexican and everyone knows Mexicans are tough,” the 23-year-old boxer said. “He hasn’t been stopped and that sounds like a challenge to me to stop him, but I won’t be going looking for the stoppage.

“I would be looking to start similar to the last time, find my distance and range and see what’s in front of me and just deal with it accordingly.”

Owens’ return to the ring comes quickly after his professional debut. Despite admitting it’s a ‘quick turnaround’, the Enniskillen boxer feels he’s ready for the challenge.

“I didn’t really take much damage [against Stefan Nicolae] and I didn’t exert myself too much. I was ready to go the next day, I was one hundred per-cent,” he said.

“I had a couple of days off, rested the body and I got stuck back into training. I’m well used to it because in the amateurs, I could have boxed three times in three days.

“I’m only boxing four rounders, so it’s not as if I’m boxing 10 or 12 rounders. I am fresh and ready to rock.”

The ‘Bragging Rights’ bout is organised by Conlan Sport and Hammer Boxing, which are run by Owens’ joint managers, Jamie Conlan and Jason Quigley.

The Enniskillen man feels it’s important to build up as much experience in the ring as possible.

“They’re keen to keep me moving quickly. They know I wasn’t in a hard fight, so I’m fresh and ready to go again and they want me moving as quickly as possible and getting the experience in,” added Owens.

“Maybe this time next year, I’ll have a ton of experience banked and be ready to push on then for titles.”