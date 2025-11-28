Erne boxers set the tone for busy schedule

THE month of November sees Erne Boxing Club kick off a hectic period, with competitors taking on contests in London, the Connacht Open Tournament, and the National Senior Intermediate Championships.

Aaliyah Butler launched the campaign with a visit to Wandsworth, London, for the This Girl Can Box Tournament, facing London Community Boxing Club’s Alexsandra Richards in an Elite Female 54kg contest.

Richards, a vastly experienced opponent, started fast, but Butler quickly found her rhythm with sharp combinations and precise jabs. Using her height and reach advantage, she took full control of the contest and, despite a spirited effort from the tough Richards, won all three rounds to secure a 5-0 unanimous decision.

Erne Head Coach Sean Crowley said: “This was Aaliyah’s first competitive bout in over two years. She was expected to be a bit rusty, but she was very sharp and dominant against an experienced opponent who has shared the ring with Olympians. Her performance bodes well and gives us confidence that she can contend for an Irish title later this month.”

The Connacht Open Tournament got underway with Ben Millar in the Youth 54kg semifinal, facing Jack Willis of Gateway Sligo BC. Millar was sharp on his feet and consistent with his punches, landing the greater volume to earn a clear 5-0 unanimous decision.

Day two saw four Erne boxers vying for Gold. Light-heavyweight Paul Reid claimed his without contest after his opponent withdrew from the final.

Alfie Harvey, making his competitive debut in the Schoolboy 31kg category, faced Galway’s Michael Sweeney. Conceding both age and experience, Harvey boxed smartly on the backfoot, landing sharp counters in a close contest that went to a 3-2 split decision in Sweeney’s favour.

Millar returned in the Youth 54kg Final against Limerick’s former Irish Cadet champion Oliver Plachta. Millar started strongly, taking the first two rounds with long-range shots. Plachta came back in the final round as Millar tired, and the judges handed a 3-2 split decision to Plachta—a narrow loss that disappointed the Erne coaching team.

Cameron Suttle, in the Senior 65kg final, met Michael O’Domhnaill of Conamara BC. Both boxers went toe-to-toe in a high-intensity contest, trading punches throughout. Suttle showed great toughness, but the unanimous decision went to O’Domhnaill.

Coach Greg Copeland reflected: “We’re disappointed not to return with at least two Golds. Ben Millar deserved victory in the Youth final, Alfie did brilliantly in his first contest and first time making weight, and Cameron fought superbly. Overall, they all performed admirably in highly competitive matches.”

EBC’s busy schedule continues this week with both Butler and Suttle competing in the National Senior Intermediate Championships and coaches are confident of further success.