Enniskillen woman remembered as ‘one of a kind’

THE LATE Christina (Tina) McLaughlin has been remembered as ‘a special person,’ as the local community mourns the death of the beloved daughter, sister and friend.

Formally of Magee Court, Enniskillen, Ms McLaughlin passed away on Monday, November 10.

Tina was a massive animal lover and once convinced her dad to adopt eight cats. She also had a bold personality, but was kind, loyal, fun, and always ‘good craic.’

At her Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Parish Church on Friday, the celebrant Monsignor Peter O’Reilly, told mourners, “Our presence here today shows that we send a message to Tina’s family that they are not alone.

“Tina’s days may be done, but ours are not, we still have places to go, people to see, and love to give.

“The words we share paint a picture of someone truly one-of-a-kind. She was loyal and generous to the people around her. She had a big, bubbly, cracking personality.

“Her loss leaves a massive void. I have no words that can take away the pain of this moment. We all carry burdens in life, some we cannot share.

“Everyone knows what it’s like to struggle, to hurt and to feel overwhelmed by life. We need to stand together and hold each other up.

“Love is stronger than death. Tina is at peace, and may that peace find its way into our broken hearts.”

A wave of tributes were paid to Tina on social media, “Tina was always up for a laugh and loved you and the boys so much. I’ll always remember her goofy laugh and how she was able to make us laugh in any situation,” a mourner said.

Another tribute read: “Rest easy to the kindest wee soul, heaven gained a beautiful angel.”

She is survived by father Declan and mother Margaret, her sister Aisling and brothers Patrick and Nathan.

Following her Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Parish Church, she was interred in Cross Cemetery.