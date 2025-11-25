Enniskillen Town peg back Ballinamallard Reserves

F&W Division One

Enniskillen Town Utd 2

Ballinamallard Utd Res 2

By Jonathan Hogan

OLD rivals crossed paths again on Saturday as Ballinamallard United Reserves made their first Fermanagh and Western league trip to Enniskillen Town in over a decade. And after a lively, seesawing contest, both sides left feeling they could have taken more than a point from a 2-2 draw.

Mallards, with former Town ‘keeper Jamie Ray in goal and ex-Enniskillen Rangers midfielder Jake Browne in the engine room, started brighter. Six minutes in, Browne threaded a superb ball through to Conor Stewart, who took a touch and drilled a low finish into the far corner.

Stewart threatened again shortly after, curling wide, but Town responded positively. Intricate link-up play saw Frank Wallace and Darren Freeman combine before Dean Corrigan intervened, then Cathal Beacom glanced over from a Conor Watson cross.

From there, the hosts began to turn the screw. Lee Brennan cut inside and forced Ray into a smart save, and moments later Wallace was denied at the near post by the Mallards stopper’s legs. Beacom volleyed over from Jake Smith’s clipped delivery and Freeman dragged a big chance wide after a defensive swipe dropped the ball kindly into his path.

Town’s closest moment of the half though came five minutes before the break when McManus floated a beauty of a cross onto the head of Love, whose towering effort rattled the bar.

Mallards made a change at the break with Daniel Hughes replacing the lively Stewart, but Town continued to carry the more consistent threat. Ten minutes into the half, Freeman’s cross found Conall Quinn, whose well-placed header was brilliantly clawed away by Ray at full stretch.

The ‘keeper denied Wallace again soon after as Town pushed on – and the pressure finally told on the hour. Thompson’s long ball caused confusion in the Mallards backline and Freeman was left unchallenged to flick a clever header into Wallace, who burst in behind and finished low across Ray.

But against the run of play, Mallards hit back in kind. Browne weaved through midfield, shifted it right, and the scooped ball into Jack Beatty was met with a fearless, thumping finish off the bar and in to retake the lead.

Town didn’t wilt however, and levelled with 15 minutes remaining. McManus, excellent throughout, wriggled into space on the edge of the box and curled a classy finish into the bottom corner.

The ensuing closing stages were frantic. Mallards held firm at the back, Corrigan proving a steady presence, while Town slung in dangerous deliveries — Love went close but couldn’t get enough on the header, Brennan blazed over after a clever through ball — and both sides broke with intent. Yet neither could find the killer touch.

A point each, and a dose of frustration for both, as an old rivalry resumed, but left the pair now locked on 12 points and firmly in the chasing pack behind Kesh and Augher Stars.