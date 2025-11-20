Enniskillen set to kick off festive season in style

EXCITEMENT is building for the annual Enniskillen Christmas Lights Switch-On that takes place on Saturday November 22, 2025.

Hosted by Fermanagh & Omagh District Council in collaboration with Urban Events, this year’s event, promises a magical celebration with festive family activities, including Christmas carols and live music performances and a visit from Santa Claus ahead of his busy schedule. [A full list of events can be found at the bottom of this article.]

A welcome addition to the Christmas Lights Switch on programme this year includes a Christmas Market at Enniskillen Castle also supported by Experience Enniskillen from 12pm – 4pm.

Explore a beautiful selection of artisan food, handmade crafts, and local art, all from talented producers and makers from across Fermanagh and beyond. Enjoy live music, festive bites, and the perfect chance to pick up unique gifts while soaking in the Christmas atmosphere.

While you are there, you can pick up your Enniskillen Elf trail map and find all the elves hiding out around the town.

Whilst in town enjoy entertainment in The Diamond from 1pm where, St Mary’s and Ballyreagh Silver Band and after that Tiernan O’Rourke, who will create a welcoming festive atmosphere.

The excitement ramps up from 4.30pm as Fermanagh Brightstarz take to the stage followed by Enniskillen Integrated Primary School singing their festive favourites for you all to join in.

As the clock nears 5pm, Fermanagh Churches Forum will provide a welcome Blessing culminating in Festive Cheer from local band Full Moon Fever and the arrival of Santa Claus who will make his way through the audience to the stage.

Together, they’ll lead everyone in a countdown and the switching on of Enniskillen’s Christmas Lights at 5:30pm. Following the switch on families will have the opportunity to get a photo with Santa beside the Christmas tree, whilst the festive music will continue until 5:45pm.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff, shared his thoughts ahead of the switch-on saying:

“The Christmas Lights Switch-On in Enniskillen and Omagh heralds the start of the festive season in both towns, bringing joy and family-friendly fun to our communities.

I’m especially pleased to see Enniskillen Integrated Primary School and Fermanagh Bright Starz taking part in Enniskillen this year, making the event even more special and the wonderful Full Moon Fever spreading Christmas Cheer.

I encourage everyone to shop local this festive season. Supporting our local businesses helps to ensure a thriving and prosperous local economy”.

Accessible viewing areas will be available in Enniskillen and Omagh for the Christmas Lights Switch on events, along with convenient car parking and accessible facilities in near by Council venues.

The areas will be allocated to people with disabilities and family members on a first-come-first-served basis on the evening.

The festive atmosphere continues in the lead up to Christmas with the Seasonal Outdoor Music programme featuring live performances by local artists and bands every Saturday afternoon on the Diamond, Enniskillen from 29 November and continuing on 6, 13, and 20 December.

Explore the full Christmas Programme, including sensory-friendly events in the Events & Festivals section of the Council website at www.fermanaghomagh.com.

For information on the Enniskillen Christmas Lights Switch On Event and what’s on over the festive season please visit www.fermanaghomagh.com