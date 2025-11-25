Enniskillen school hoping to get four new classrooms

AN Enniskillen school is hoping to get planning permission for a new building which would create space for four new classrooms.

The Education Authority has lodged the planning application with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council on behalf of Willowbridge School.

If given the green light by the council, the new 759m² building at the school’s Lough Shore Road site would be placed beside the hard play space at the rear of the school.

Advertisement

The planning application says the new building would provide the space for four new special educational needs classrooms and would also include sensory areas, hygiene facilities, staff spaces and support accommodation.

Willowbridge was formed in 2012, when the Erne and Elmbrook schools amalgamated.

The school’s new building opened in 2017.