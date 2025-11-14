Enniskillen Rangers dig deep to down Beragh in cup

fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Junior Cup

Enniskillen Rangers 3

Beragh Swifts 2

By Jonathan Hogan

ENNISKILLEN Rangers showed real character at The Ball Range, twice fighting back to see off Beragh Swifts and secure a spot in the Junior Cup last 32.

Jason Keenan hit a brace — one from the spot and another from open play — before Joel Byrne pounced on a defensive slip to grab the winner midway through the second half, after earlier strikes from Jason Aiken and Stephen Cairns had twice put Beragh ahead in a see-saw contest.

It was a hard-fought win against familiar Division One opposition, and one that pleased manager Darren Higginbotham as much for its style as its substance.

“It was a good day overall – naturally from getting into the next round – but also in the manner we’re trying to play our football,” he said. “Beragh made things difficult, but I was pleased with how our guys controlled parts of the game and created chances, which was a huge positive.”

Beragh made the ideal start, stunning the home side after just six minutes when Aiken pounced amid a spell of pinball inside the box to fire past Joel Peden. Rangers regrouped and levelled before the break, Keenan keeping his cool from the penalty spot after sustained pressure.

The visitors struck again early in the second half, Cairns’ effort taking a deflection to wrong-foot Peden, but Rangers hit back in devastating fashion. Matthew Dixon raced down the flank after a defensive lapse and squared for Keenan, who tapped home his second of the day and fourth of the competition. Barely a minute later, Rangers were in front for the first time. Dale Robinson’s back-pass fell short and Byrne seized on it, rounding the keeper before rolling the ball into an empty net. Rangers could have added a fourth when Ciaran Smith’s penalty was saved by Adam Wood, but they held firm to see out the win.

“In recent weeks we’ve shown progress in trying to do things the right way and for large parts on Saturday it was really good,” said Higginbotham. “We probably could have got a couple more goals, but the key thing is we’re creating and getting in the right areas.

“I couldn’t really fault our defensive performances so far this season; we’ve been solid. Then on Saturday we conceded two soft goals on reflection, but the response was fantastic twice.

“We’re happy to be in the next round — that was a target at the start of the season — and now we can focus on the league between now and Christmas.”

Meanwhile, Beragh boss Kyle McKane admitted frustration at how the tie slipped away.

“We were comfortable at 2-1 and gave away a stupid goal, then fell apart for ten minutes,” he said. “It’s another defeat, but no reflection on the players’ effort. We just need that win to lift confidence.”