Enniskillen quiz to raise money for animal sanctuary

A FUNDRAISER in support of Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary will be held in Charlie’s Bar upstairs lounge on Friday, November 21.

As reported by the Fermanagh Herald last month, BrightsEyes Animal Sanctuary is at risk of closing, with vet bills alone run between £8000 and £10,000 monthly.

Increased stress has been placed on Bright Eyes, following Cats Protection’s withdrawal from Fermanagh and Tyrone.

This has left Bright Eyes being one of the only animal sanctuaries in Fermanagh to look after stray dogs and cats.

Amy Kia, the organiser of the fundraiser, has encouraged people to attend and hopes to see fellow animal lovers at the quiz to help raise funding for Bright Eyes.

This quiz has prizes sponsored by local businesses in Enniskillen, live music after the quiz, and a raffle.

If you want to donate to help Bright Eyes, head to www.brighteyesanimalsanctuary.com/donate