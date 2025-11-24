Enniskillen man sentenced for drugs related offences

An Enniskillen man has been sentenced at Dungannon Crown Court on Monday, November 24 2025.

David Taylor, 61, was sentenced to three years and 11 months for drugs related offences, he is set to serve half of this in custody and half on licence.

The conviction follows a number of proactive police searches by Lisnaskea District Support Team between June 2021 and January 2025.

Advertisement

During the course of this investigation cocaine, cannabis and a large sum worth of cash were located and seized. In addition to this the defendants bank accounts showed £100,000 being laundered and moved.

Inspector Irvine said: “This sentencing shows that police remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with criminality and drug-related activity.

“Officers in Fermanagh and Omagh District Support Team have worked to stop drug dealers who extensively ply their trade in County Fermanagh and across Northern Ireland.

“Information from the public is crucial in helping us tackle the scourge of drugs and removing those who supply drugs from our streets.”

Information can be given directly to police by calling 101 or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org