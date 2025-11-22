Enniskillen lights up to launch the festive season

Enniskillen was buzzing this evening as crowds gathered in the town centre for the annual Christmas lights switch-on, officially kicking off the festive season with music, family activities and plenty of festive cheer.

The celebrations got underway at Enniskillen Castle, where the Christmas Market drew steady crowds from earlier in the day. Visitors browsed stalls packed with local produce, crafts and artwork, grabbed a few early gifts, and enjoyed live music and festive snacks. Families also picked up their Enniskillen Elf Trail maps before heading off to track down the elves hidden around the town.

Entertainment in the Diamond kept the atmosphere upbeat all afternoon. Performances from St Mary’s and Ballyreagh Silver Band, followed by Tiernan O’Rourke, helped build momentum as more people arrived for the evening’s main event.

By late afternoon, excitement was high. Fermanagh Brightstarz kicked off the evening programme at 4.30pm, followed by a lively performance from Enniskillen Integrated Primary School that had the crowd joining in. A short blessing from the Fermanagh Churches Forum set the tone ahead of the big countdown.

Santa Claus made his entrance shortly before the switch-on, weaving through the crowd to reach the stage as families and children cheered. At 5.30pm, the lights flicked on to a loud round of applause, lighting up the town centre and signalling the start of the festive period. Families quickly gathered at the Christmas tree for photos while music continued until 5.45pm.

Accessible viewing areas and facilities were available throughout the event, and the Council has more seasonal entertainment planned — including live music in The Diamond every Saturday in December. With the lights now shining, Enniskillen’s Christmas celebrations are officially underway.