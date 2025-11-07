Enniskillen husband praises SWAH staff

AN ENNISKILLEN man, whose wife recently availed of the services at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH), has spoken out in praise of the hospital.

Willie Burns has said the “kindness and care” his wife Celia received after being admitted following an accident is to be commended.

Celia seriously injured her ankle in the accident, and was later transferred to Altnagelvin Hospital, where she required a complex procedure, including the insertion of plate support.

“The kindness, care and sheer professionalism of all the staff in both hospitals including ED staff, X-ray, Support Services and last but definitely not least, the ambulance staff,” said Mr Burns.

“On behalf of Celia, our family and myself, I want to say a huge thanks to you all for being there for us.”

Mr Burns’ praise comes as the SWAH experiences significant pressures in recent times, with some patients publicly commenting on the long waits at its emergency department.

He hopes his family’s experience will serve as a reminder of the dedication and compassion of our local frontline health staff, who continue to provide the people of Fermanagh with the highest standard of care.