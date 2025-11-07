Enniskillen exposure contest adjourned

A CONTEST relating to alleged offences including criminal damage and exposure has been adjourned on the day of hearing after the female complainant was unable to attend.

Christopher Warrington (31) from Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen denies damaging a letterbox, exposing his genitals and resisting arrest during an incident outside the complainant’s home on July 22.

When he first appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court a police officer aware of the facts confirmed the charges could be connected.

At that time Warrington was representing himself and when the judge enquired if he intended to retain a solicitor to which he replied, “I need to know if (injured party) is pressing charges against me or is this just something the Public Prosecution Service is doing?”

The judge explained the prosecution had decided to go ahead with the case.

Warrington replied, “But is (injured party) pressing charges because then I will know whether I’m getting a solicitor or not.”

The judge told him, “It’s entirely a matter for you as to whether you get a solicitor or not so I am adjourning this to allow you decide what you want to do and how you wish to plead. You need to be sure what you are going to do, because these are serious charges”

By the next hearing Warrington had obtained legal representations who entered not guilty pleas to all matters on his behalf.

At the most recent hearing District Judge Alana McSorley remanded him on continuing bail to appear again on November 17 when a new contest date is to be fixed.