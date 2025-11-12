+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Neonatal staff at SWAH pictured marking World Prematurity Day last year.

Enniskillen event to celebrate SWAH’s neonatal team

Posted: 10:19 am November 12, 2025

IN HONOUR of World Prematurity Day 2025, the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) Neonatal Team are hosting a heart-warming community coffee morning.

The aim is to give local families a chance to reconnect, reflect, and rejoice in the journeys that began in their unit.

The event takes place at St McCartan’s Cathedral Hall, Enniskillen on November 17 and will run from 10am to 12 noon.

Everyone is welcome, whether a neonatal graduate, parent, grandparent, knitter, donor, or anyone who has supported the unit in quiet, meaningful ways.

The SWAH Neonatal Team hopes the event will remind everyone that even the smallest beginnings can lead to the strongest stories.

