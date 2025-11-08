+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
HomeHeadlineEmergency Services dealing with ‘medical episode’

Emergency Services dealing with ‘medical episode’

Posted: 3:57 pm November 8, 2025

THE Emergency Services are dealing with an ongoing ‘medical episode’ in Enniskillen.

The ‘Herald understands that a number of Emergency Services vehicles are in attendance at the incident at the Broadmeadow area of Enniskillen.

There is no further information at this time.

Advertisement

Related posts:

PSNI apologise to family of Patsy Kelly
Premium Paedophile admits child image charges
Premium Foody Fermanagh at the fore of Neven’s new show
Premium

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:57 pm November 8, 2025
Top
Advertisement