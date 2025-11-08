Emergency Services dealing with ‘medical episode’

THE Emergency Services are dealing with an ongoing ‘medical episode’ in Enniskillen.
The ‘Herald understands that a number of Emergency Services vehicles are in attendance at the incident at the Broadmeadow area of Enniskillen.
There is no further information at this time.
Posted: 3:57 pm November 8, 2025