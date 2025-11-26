Dunbar ‘looking forward’ to return of Line of Duty

ENNISKILLEN actor Adrian Dunbar said he’s ‘looking forward’ to filming a new series of ‘Line of Duty’ after it was confirmed that the BBC thriller is set to return.

After months of speculation, BBC confirmed that the police drama would be back for a seventh series, with filming set to take place early next year.

The 67-year-old, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings in the series, was pleased with the news of a seventh series.

“As we count down the AC-12 days of Christmas what a joy it is to know that the Three Amigos will be back filming together next year,” confirmed Dunbar.

“[I’m] delighted with the news and looking forward to those mercurial twists and turns.”

Fans of the BBC drama have been calling for a new series after there was mixed reactions to the season six finale, when Superintendent Ian Buckells, played by Nigel Boyle, was exposed as ‘H’.

A synopsis for the seventh series promises that ‘Line of Duty’ will return to our screens with a bang.

“In series 7, AC-12 has been disbanded and rebranded the Inspectorate of Police Standards,” the preview read.

“Anticorruption work has never been more difficult and in this challenging climate Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) are assigned their most sensitive case so far.

“Detective Inspector Dominic Gough, a charismatic officer winning plaudits for a string of takedowns of organised crime, is accused of abusing his position of trust to act as a sexual predator.

“But is Gough’s case a deliberate distraction from a bigger threat still operating in the shadows?,” it added.

Adran is enjoying a busy calendar of activities, currently featuring in ITV drama ‘Ridley’, while some of his other projects are appearing on streaming service Netflix.

He also confirmed he’s going to be cast in Dublin-based series ‘Grown Ups’ which has been commissioned on Netflix.